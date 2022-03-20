Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 24,498 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,037. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.