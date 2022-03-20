Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 6,041 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 300,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

