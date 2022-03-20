Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 73,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

