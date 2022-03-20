Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $5.74 on Friday, reaching $271.76. 2,944,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.