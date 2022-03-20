Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. 288,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,258. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.