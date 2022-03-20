Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.32. 2,944,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

