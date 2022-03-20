Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 11,389 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Camping World comprises about 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Camping World worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 3,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 172,131 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $31.27. 1,762,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

