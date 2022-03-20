Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 153,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Pure Storage makes up about 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 4,416,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,731. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.