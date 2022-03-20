Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 213.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $9.71 on Friday, hitting $292.02. The company had a trading volume of 473,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.