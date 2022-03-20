CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $2,184.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 159.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009205 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,775,256 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

