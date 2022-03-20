Coerente Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

