Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE:CFX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 37.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
