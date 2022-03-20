Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:CFX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 37.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

