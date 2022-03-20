Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $292,457.48 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $292,457.48 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.06896866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.00 or 0.99906387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041054 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

