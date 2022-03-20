Color Platform (CLR) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $635,741.11 and approximately $246.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,401.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00783032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00196513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

