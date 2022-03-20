Columbus Macro LLC Buys 19,837 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 511.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

