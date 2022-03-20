Columbus Macro LLC Buys 7,163 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.