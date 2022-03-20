Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $124.17. 251,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,941. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.87 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

