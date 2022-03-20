Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,360. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

