Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,148 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

