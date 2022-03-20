Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,668,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 197,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.89 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

