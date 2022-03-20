Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

