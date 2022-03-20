Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. 13,935,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

