Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,929,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

