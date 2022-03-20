Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 424.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

