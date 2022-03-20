Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

WFC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

