Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 6,771,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

