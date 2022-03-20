Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 3,526,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

