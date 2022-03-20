Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,242. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.