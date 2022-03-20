Columbus Macro LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 838,055 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

