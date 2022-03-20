Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. 1,720,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

