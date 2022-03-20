Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.55% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

BAR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 659,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.