Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. 637,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

