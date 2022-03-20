Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,386,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,094,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

