Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

