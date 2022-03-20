Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 390,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,271. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.