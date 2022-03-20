Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after buying an additional 135,619 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

PFG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,912. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.