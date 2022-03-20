Columbus Macro LLC Sells 5,589 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.