Columbus Macro LLC Sells 95,408 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 2,214,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

