Columbus Macro LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 91.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,911. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

