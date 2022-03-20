Columbus Macro LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.70 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

