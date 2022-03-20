Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in 3M by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 86,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

