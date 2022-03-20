Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,741. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

