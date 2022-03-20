Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

GD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

