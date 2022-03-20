Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,707. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

