Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.13. 701,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,221. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

