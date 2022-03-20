Comparing Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and Its Competitors

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Clover Health Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clover Health Investments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 82.14%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.45 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Clover Health Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clover Health Investments rivals beat Clover Health Investments on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

