Comparing Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 1.40 $3.93 billion $4.13 7.60 Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 0 7 6 0 2.46 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 19.26% 9.33% 4.12% Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care. This segment comprises the Personal Care, Domestic Appliances, Oral Healthcare, and Mother & Child Care businesses. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment unites the businesses related to the promise of precision diagnosis and disease pathway selection, and the businesses related to image-guided, minimally invasive treatments. This segment comprises the Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound, Healthcare Informatics and Image-Guided Therapy businesses. The Connected Care & Health Informatics segment focuses on patient care solutions, advanced analytics and patient and workflow optimization inside and outside the hospital, and aims to unlock synergies from integrating and optimizing patient care pathways and leveraging provider-payer-patient business models. This segment comprises the Monitoring & Analytics, Therapeutic Care, Population Health Management, and Sleep & Re

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

