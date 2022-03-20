Comparing TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 29.85% 11.86% 1.43% Mid Penn Bancorp 20.24% 10.34% 1.00%

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TowneBank pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Mid Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $721.41 million N/A $215.38 million $2.96 10.43 Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.17 $29.32 million $2.94 9.37

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TowneBank and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Summary

TowneBank beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

