Conceal Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $80,292.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,208.71 or 1.00181768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00135618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00275810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004928 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,749,790 coins and its circulating supply is 11,965,251 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

