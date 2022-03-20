Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 39,897 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $37.81 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

